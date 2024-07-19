'Hopefully we can dream over the winter' - impressive Yah Mo Be There given 2,000 Guineas aim after Listed win

Yah Mo Be There showed his Royal Ascot run to be all wrong when shooting clear for an impressive success in the Listed Rose Bowl Stakes.

The Richard Spencer-trained juvenile was sent off at just 17-2 for the Coventry Stakes despite a narrow defeat on his debut but only beat four of his 21 rivals home.

However, the well-regarded colt benefited from a vintage Jamie Spencer ride here, settling much better than he did last month towards the rear of the field before charging down the outside to score by one and quarter lengths.

"The key was to get him relaxed after a not-so-good experience at Ascot and Jamie's done a great job," the winning trainer said.

"All year we've been holding him in high regard and he's only going to be better going up in trip, and next year."

Yah Mo Be There looks set for a step up in trip and return to Group 2 company on his next start, with the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster mooted as his target.

"We thought he was nice, and clearly it didn't work out for us at Ascot, so we dropped down a little bit," owner Phil Cunningham told Sky Sports Racing.

"I was a little concerned that he might be too keen, but Jamie sees he's a nice horse, so treated him like a nice horse.

"He'll probably go for the Champagne now and then hopefully we can dream over the winter following that."

Asked whether the 2,000 Guineas was a long-term target, he added: "That would be the plan."

Sunny shines

The Stuart Kittow-trained Sunny Corner continued his fine spell when making it three wins from his last four starts under Rossa Ryan in the opening mile handicap .

