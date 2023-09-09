Racing Post logo
Hollie Doyle delighted with Nashwa run in Irish Champion Stakes after being taken 'out of her comfort zone'

Auguste Rodin fends off a cluster of top-class horses at Leopardstown
Nashwa (green) fared best of the runners not trained by Aidan O'BrienCredit: Patrick McCann
15:20 Leopardstown1m 2f Flat, Group 1
Distance: 1m 2fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Auguste Rodin
    fav11/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Luxembourg
    4/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Nashwa
    9/2

In another Irish Champion Stakes dominated by the relentless Ballydoyle operation, Nashwa fared best of the rest with rider Hollie Doyle left delighted by her filly's performance in third.

Last year's winner Luxembourg set a solid tempo in the €1.25 million Group 1, but only prominently ridden stablemate Auguste Rodin was able to get past, with those held up struggling to get seriously involved in the closing stages.

In that context, Doyle, who has partnered Nashwa on all 14 of her starts, was thrilled with how Imad Alsagar's daughter of Frankel fared against the colts again, having finished a fine second to Mostahdaf in last month's Juddmonte International. 

Matt ButlerReporter
Published on 9 September 2023Last updated 17:00, 9 September 2023
