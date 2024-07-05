'His backing has been a massive boost' - moving yards pays off for conditional Charlie Price with two wins in a week

This time last year conditional jockey Charlie Price was sidelined through injury, but his decision to move yards and team up with trainer Robbie Llewellyn continues to prove fruitful as he secured his second winner in three days when taking the 2m1f handicap hurdle on Feel The Pinch .

Price joined the Wiltshire-based trainer in September last year and had his first ride since returning from injury in January, since when the partnership have operated at a strike-rate of 33 per cent, having teamed up for six winners from just 18 runners.

"I'm delighted for the team at home – there's only a small team of us and having two winners in a week, you can't complain," said Price, who also guided Paddys Island to success at Stratford on Tuesday.

"Having the backing of Robbie has been a massive boost. I was off for a long time and made the decision to move, because why not try something different? At the moment it's working very well and I'm delighted. Robbie can't do anything wrong at the minute, he's doing very well."

Emphatic success

Hold Your Fort followed up last month's 23-length course-and-distance romp with an equally emphatic display to land the 3m2f handicap chase.

In almost a repeat of last month, the eight-year-old sat in second before taking it up after the eighth and drawing clear to win by an eased-down 15 lengths under James Best.

Maiden no more

Dancingontheedge broke her maiden over hurdles at the 11th time of asking in division one of the 2m5½f mares' handicap under Harry Cobden, who merely nudged his mount between the last two flights to assert by 17 lengths.

