'He's well bred and his heart's in the right place' - 1.9 million guineas purchase Euphoric scores on debut

What does the best part of two million quid get you these days? Euphoric was a Tattersalls Book 1 graduate in this very week last year and the sought-after son of Frankel, who cost an eyewatering 1.9 million gns, made a winning debut. But only just.

The market movement before the mile maiden suggested it might not be plain sailing for the Aidan O'Brien-trained colt as he eased from a morning price of 5-4 out to 15-8. He defied the drift by a short head, getting up in the final stride to deny the more experienced Rocking Tree.

He doesn't have any fancy entries, unusual given where he resides and how much he cost, but Seamie Heffernan feels the future will be bright.

Heffernan said: "He's babyish but he's off to a good start. It's hard for any of our horses to win first time out. The ones who do usually progress into Group horses and hopefully he will too. He'll be better when he steps up in trip, a Derby-type horse.

"I wanted to get him organised, get him balanced and then get him going and see what was there. I'm happy he won. He's well bred and his heart's in the right place, so hopefully he keeps on improving."

Stable representative Chris Armstrong echoed Heffernan's thoughts. "He was just ready to start and he's a lovely colt to look forward to," he said. "He'll be a lovely middle-distance horse next year. He still has a bit to go mentally and physically."

'Best apprentice in the country'

Mick Mulvany equalled his best season thanks to a 59-1 double that took his tally to 16.

The 16-race maiden Rathbranchurch got the ball rolling in the 5½f apprentice handicap and Fratas followed up in the mile handicap for fillies and mares. Both were ridden by Wesley Joyce and Mulvaney heaped praise upon the rider who has bounced back from a life-threatening injury in extraordinary style.

Mulvaney said. "It's hard enough to get one, but to get two on a day at your local track is very special.

"I reckon Wesley is the best apprentice in the country. Things just didn't work out for him, but they are now. There's a long road to go yet, but he's probably getting a bit more firepower now with Johnny [Murtagh] than when he was with me. He puts a lot of work in and he's great value with his claim."

First winner for teen

Teenager Keithen Kennedy is a name for your notebook.

The 16-year-old from Monasterevin in County Kildare celebrated his first winner on only his third ride when 25-1 shot Glamorously landed the 5½f nursery.

Kennedy was ice-cool as he produced the Jessica Harrington-trained filly with a perfectly timed challenge to deny stablemate Dramatic Entrance by a length and a quarter.

Kennedy said: "This has been my dream ever since I could walk."

When asked who his idol is, he replied instantly: "Shane Foley."

