'He's top drawer' - Terry Kent praises Ray Dawson after success with Mister Mojito

Terry Kent was full of praise for jockey Ray Dawson after he notched his sixth success since his return to the saddle on Mister Mojito in the 7f handicap.

The 30-year-old rider was back in action in May after a six-month ban for testing positive for cocaine, and notched his first win this month with a comfortable success on the three-year-old colt.

Dawson provided Kent with his sixth win this year and the Newmarket-based trainer was quick to commend the jockey after the comfortable victory.

"It's great to see him banging a couple of winners in again," Kent told Sky Sport Racing. "He works hard, very hard, so he deserves his chances. It's getting going for him and I think he's top drawer. He just needs to prove he is and he needs the opportunities to do that."

On Mister Mojito, Kent said: "He's still improving. I was a little disappointed with him last time Newmarket, I don't think the ground was an issue, I just think he ended up getting behind the wrong horse and tactically we got it wrong.

"He came out of the race really well and I would have been a little bit disappointed if he wasn't involved today. He doesn't like soft ground but other than that he's not let us down."

Four-timer

Sir Mark Prescott continued his impressive run of form with a fourth consecutive winner in the 1m2f handicap.

The trainer enjoyed a double on Monday and success at Ayr on Sunday, and Orbital added to the tally under Luke Morris.

