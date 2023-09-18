'He's obviously still improving' - Fringill Dike completes hat-trick for Jedd O'Keeffe

Fringill Dike continued his perfect start to life over fences when completing a hat-trick in the 2m½f novice handicap chase.

The Jedd O'Keeffe -trained six-year-old won a bumper and three hurdle races at Hexham before making a successful chasing debut at the same track in May.

"He's obviously still improving and has made a really good start over fences," O'Keeffe said after Charlie Hammond helped the favourite follow up last month's Uttoxeter success.

"Blinkers have been the making of him. For some reason over hurdles he just lost his confidence a little bit, he didn't like being crowded. The instant we put blinkers on, he was just a different horse."

Fringill Dike is owned by Caron and Paul Chapman, who enjoyed victory with O'Keeffe at the highest level when Sam Spinner landed the 2017 Grade 1 Long Walk Hurdle.

The trainer said: "Paul and Caron have been hugely loyal supporters over the years. They've had a number of horses and they've been rewarded with some quite decent ones."

O’Keeffe will aim to pitch Fringill Dike outside of novice company next month and said: "Life is going to get tougher now as his mark is getting towards 130 and the better jumpers will be coming out before too long. There's a race at the first meeting at Wetherby that may suit as long as the ground hasn't gone too slow by then."

Bowen back

Aintree's Old Roan Chase is on the agenda for Hang In There after he followed up last month's win at Stratford off a 5lb higher mark for Joe Anderson and Emma Lavelle.

The nine-year-old recorded an 11th success in the feature 2m4f handicap chase, with Francky Du Berlais finishing third on James Bowen's first ride back from a seven-month injury layoff .

