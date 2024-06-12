'He's in great form' - James Fanshawe's positive Ambiente update after his Sky Safari springs 28-1 shock

James Fanshawe had already enjoyed the manner in which his Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly worked on Wednesday morning before the trainer’s mood was further improved when Sky Safari made a successful debut.

The 28-1 shot dwelt at the start of the 7f fillies’ maiden but picked up well under Danny Muscutt to beat the Cheveley Park Stud-owned duo of Santa Croce and Inherit, who shared 3-1 favouritism, by a short head and a head.

After the three-year-old prevailed in the tight finish for owner Mary Slack, Fanshawe told Sky Sports Racing: “She’s had a couple of niggles but she’s always looked a nice filly.

“She’s shown ability at home, she’s a big girl but she’s also got an engine as well. She showed a really good attitude inside the last furlong.”

Ambiente Friendly is the general 5-4 favourite to go one better than at Epsom in the Irish Derby on June 30 for Fanshawe, who added: “I’m really pleased with him – he’s in great form. He did two canters this morning and seems really nice and bright.”

Baltic backs up

Ryan Moore did not ride at Yarmouth last year but got off the mark for 2024 at the Norfolk venue when helping Baltic justify odds-on favouritism in the 1m3½f handicap.

Trainer Harry Charlton had been without a winner for 25 days since Baltic’s success at Doncaster last month before the son of Frankel defied a 7lb higher mark to beat Gold Aura by a head.

Gold Aura’s trainer Jack Jones took the preceding 6f handicap with the Hector Crouch-ridden Five Winds .

