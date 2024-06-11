'He's good and is only going to keep improving' - Ed Walker bags another two-year-old winner with speedy Ardennes

Trainer Ed Walker has made a fine start to the season with his two-year-olds, and Ardennes became his fifth winning juvenile to when he got off the mark in the 6f restricted novice.

The son of Soldier's Call showed inexperience on his debut at Bath last month, but scored soundly at the second time of asking under in-form rider Tom Marquand.

Marquand notched his fourth win in as many days on the 11-1 shot, who repelled the challenge of Cayman Tai to win by a length.

"We were very disappointed at Bath to be honest," Walker told RacingTV. "He's sharpened up a lot. He's got stacks of speed and won that by burning them off early.

"Our two-year-olds have been going quite well, but they've all needed that first run. I think he's good, and he's only going to keep improving."

Walker sent out the one-two in the 7f novice when Perennial , another 11-1 shot, got the better of 2-1 favourite Amsterdam to make a winning debut under Ross Coakley.

Sun shines

Arabian Sun came with a late run between horses to shed his maiden tag in division two of the 6f restricted novice for trainer Clive Cox.

The son of Saxion Warrior downed 8-11 favourite Stratusnine in the dying strides to win by half a length under Richard Kingscote.

Cox and Kingscote doubled up when Miss Stormy Night justified 3-1 favouritism by a neck in division two of the 6f handicap.

Quietness too quick

Quietness followed up her win at Windsor last month when just holding off Alhattan in the feature 1m2f fillies' handicap under Oisin Murphy for trainer Marcus Tregoning.

