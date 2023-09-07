'He's going in the right direction and is a really nice horse' - Elmonjed another smart prospect for Shadwell

A good attitude goes a long way and Elmonjed showed plenty of resolution to maintain his unbeaten record in the 6f novice.

The Shadwell Estates-owned two-year-old, trained by William Haggas, came under pressure at halfway but kept finding for Tom Marquand to secure a cosy neck success.

Elmonjed is entered in the Group 3 Prix Eclipse at Chantilly on Saturday week – a race won by the Archie Watson-trained Eddie’s Boy last year – although connections may look elsewhere with the smart prospect.

Richard Hills, assistant racing manager to Shadwell Estates, said: “It looked like the runner-up [Robbo] had got away from him a bit so he did well to win under a penalty and I really liked how he put his head down in the final furlong.

“He surprised us a little at Lingfield and has really improved from his debut. He was gelded in the summer because he was misbehaving but he’s a good-looking horse and is getting better with time.

“He’s entered at Chantilly next Saturday and that’s a pretty quick turnaround, but we’ll talk with Sheikha Hissa and William and make a plan. He’s going in the right direction and is a really nice horse.”

Treble for Buick

Charlie Appleby and Godolphin’s winning mile novice debutant Legend Of Time provided William Buick with a 100th winner in the Flat jockeys’ championship and initiated a 51-1 treble for the top rider.

Buick was successful aboard the George Boughey-trained Chic Colombine in the 7f nursery before Legend Of Time’s stablemate Sapphire Seas won the feature 1m2f fillies’ handicap.

