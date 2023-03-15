'He's finally got his day in the sun' - patience pays off as Langer Dan scores for the Skeltons

It seems like an age ago that Langer Dan beat all but Galopin Des Champs in the 2021 Martin Pipe but on his fourth run at Cheltenham in March he finally had his moment in the festival spotlight with a tenacious success in the Coral Cup.

Luckless when brought down at the second hurdle in the Martin Pipe last season, Langer Dan's festival record also includes a sixth in the 2020 Boodles and he used all that experience to his advantage as he hunted down Camprond from the back before holding off the late challenge of runner-up An Epic Song.

Just a head separated the first two at the line, with Camprond a further neck away in third, but a frantic finish did not stop winning rider Harry Skelton pulling off his trademark aeroplane celebration shortly after the line.

“He's a little dinger," beamed the winning rider. "He loves a big-field race like this and Dan has trained him to perfection. We were discussing which race we were to go for with him. He’s been a bit unlucky in races for conditionals and I said I wanted my go on him at the festival.

"Thankfully we are in the right race and I’m delighted for his owner Colm Donlon, who has been a big supporter and put so much in."

Coral Cup: connections celebrate after Langer Dan's victory Credit: Edward Whitaker

Small in stature but blessed with a huge heart, Langer Dan has overcome the odds to star on the track, something winning trainer Dan Skelton felt might never happen.

"It's an amazing story," he said. "Colm bought four foals and he [Langer Dan] was trotting around one day as a three-year-old and I rang him up saying we will have to get your money back as this horse is tiny and will never be a racehorse.

"To be fair to Colm he said they all deserve a chance so let's see how he gets on and he has just been mega. He's been an amazing little horse and has finally got his day in the sun.

"I hoped he'd be a Stayers' Hurdle horse but he just won't go in the autumn. It is not me being clever he just won't go. Colm has been with me from the very start and it's great to give huge supporters a day like this."

Connections of Camprond, who went one place better than when fourth in last year's Coral Cup, could be forgiven for thinking what might have been, having held a three-length lead over the last but appeared to idle on the run-in.

"He's run a cracking race as he probably could have done without the rain that has fallen," said joint-trainer Philip Hobbs. "He won at Punchestown last year and we may well consider going back there next month."

