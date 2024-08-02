'He's done it a bit easier than it looked' - James Ferguson makes 500-mile round-trip worth it with Cyclonite

Newmarket-based James Ferguson sent one runner to Newcastle on Friday, but Cyclonite made the 500-mile round trip worthwhile by winning the 6f nursery handicap.

The colt by Bucchero relished his first start in handicap company to run down the Charlie Johnston-trained Mr Cool.

Although the opening race at Newcastle wasn’t the most high-profile race of the day, the win was a significant one for Ferguson.

“He won for a great owner,” the winning trainer said. “Harlan Malter of Ironhorse Racing Stables owns the stallion, Bucchero, so it’s great to get him a victory in the UK.”

Cyclonite was sent off the 7-2 second favourite having failed to win on his four previous starts, the last of which being in June when runner-up in a Chelmsford maiden.

“I’ve always liked the horse, but he’s just taken a while to get going and learn the game," Ferguson added. “I think he’s done it a bit easier than it looked, to be honest. He’s a nice looking colt and he’s a May foal, so he’s definitely one who will keep on improving.

“I did think he was ready to go and win earlier on in the season, but things just didn’t go his way for whatever reason.”

Cyclonite's rider Tom Eaves later won the 1m2f classified contest on Ivan Furtado's 33-1 shot Stand Free before completing a 994-1 treble on the Kevin Ryan-trained DC Flyer in the 5f handicap.

In-form Palmer

Zivaniya galloped clear in the 2m½f handicap to win under Lewis Edmunds, completing a 98-1 across-the-card double for Hugo Palmer after Northern Choice won at Southwell.

