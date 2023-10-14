Aidan O'Brien says City Of Troy is the best two-year-old he's trained - could he really be Coolmore's Frankel?

City Of Troy's Dewhurst Stakes victory left jaws on the floor and had connections purring. Aidan O'Brien called him the best two-year-old he has ever trained, while Coolmore partner Michael Tabor said he "could be our Frankel." Here, our experts give their view on a colt who seems to have the world at his feet . . .

'He’s not Frankel, but he could be O'Brien's best'

He’s not Frankel, but he could be the best horse Aidan O’Brien has trained. He’s had some great champions in the past like Galileo, Rock Of Gibraltar, Giant’s Causeway and Yeats, but this colt could be super special. He doesn’t blow you away with his style of racing – he almost races behind the bridle slightly – but he is so powerful at the end of the contest and that was again evident at Newmarket.

The question now is, as with all two-year-old champions, whether he can train on at three. His sire Justify didn’t even start racing until he was three, and all US racing fans remember how good he was. On the flip side, City Of Troy’s dam Together Forever didn’t go on from her juvenile Group 1 success in the Fillies’ Mile.

James Hill, tipster

'We are likely talking about the dominant three-year-old force in 2024'

Frankel won the Dewhurst in 2010 on the way to greatness and you cannot blame connections for dreaming big after such an impressive performance by City Of Troy.

City Of Troy and Ryan Moore after their scintillating performance in the Dewhurst Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Coolmore colt recorded the highest Racing Post Rating of a juvenile in Britain and Ireland this season in the Superlative in July, and the best winning RPR in that race's history, and confirmed his authority in the division with this commanding display from the front. Proving his ability to handle soft ground was a notable plus for next year, and the manner in which he finished the race suggested a mile, and beyond, will be well within his compass.

There is an awful lot to like about this potential superstar, and while Frankel chat may be premature, we are likely talking about the dominant three-year-old force in 2024.

Jack Haynes, reporter

'Wait before anointing him the heir'

City Of Troy certainly looks like superstar material. He looks to have bundles of stamina based on how he finished out both the Superlative and the Dewhurst, which bodes well for races like the Derby and the St Leger, while he looked incredibly balanced racing out of the Dip, which must have delighted his supporters for the 2,000 Guineas.

However, it's still incredibly early days to be talking about him in the same breath as Frankel, particularly given Godolphin's duo Ancient Wisdom and Arabian Crown posted victories by even further on the same card, albeit they didn't beat the same calibre of opposition.

Without wanting to dull the mood, it's always in the interest of Aidan O'Brien and Coolmore to talk up their colts as stallion prospects, so we should probably wait just a little bit longer before anointing City Of Troy the heir to Frankel's throne.

Maddy Playle, reporter

Read these next:

'He could be our Frankel' - stunning City Of Troy lavished with praise after barnstorming Dewhurst win

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.