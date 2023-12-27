'It's the best I've had him all year' - Editeur Du Gite given Champion Chase target after delivering back-to-back Desert Orchids

Editeur Du Gite provided the filling in the middle of a big-race triple decker for trainer Gary Moore, winning his second Grade 2 Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Chase shortly after stablemate Salver had bolted up in the Finale Hurdle at Chepstow and moments before Nassalam ran away with the Welsh Grand National.

Winner of the race 12 months ago, Editeur Du Gite followed up that success in the Clarence House Chase but had been comprehensively beaten in four subsequent runs, and watching him bounce back to form made the smile on Moore's face grow even bigger.

"To see him come back today, especially in a handicap, was very special," said the trainer. "It's the first time he's been able to dictate this season and obviously the rain hasn't got into the ground, which is important."

Editeur Du Gite was unable to live with Energumene in last season's Champion Chase at Cheltenham but Moore thought it was likely he would go for that race again, with Paddy Power offering 33-1 (from 66).

"He'll probably go to Newbury now for the Game Spirit and we'll take it from there," said the trainer. "He's not getting any younger but looks back to his best now, so he'll probably have a go at the Champion Chase. He's slightly better going left-handed and it will probably be his last chance to run in that race.

"He's a very honest horse, who always tries his best, and I said to the owners it's the best I've had him this year and I think that was a career best today."

This was the first time the Desert Orchid, first staged in 2006, had been run as a limited handicap in an attempt to create a space in the weight-for-age programme between the Grade 1 Tingle Creek at Sandown in December and the Grade 1 Clarence House at Ascot in January.

