'He's a superstar and we've always thought the world of him' - Lucid Dreams completes double for John Ryan

Only at his beloved Ballinrobe has John Ryan trained more winners than at Sligo and his impressive course record continued with a double in the opening two races on this all-chase card as Hope Des Blins and Lucid Dreams did the business.

Ryan has never hidden his admiration for Lucid Dreams and it was easy to see why he is so fond of him as he made a flawless debut over fences in the 2m1½f beginners' chase under 5lb claimer Liam Quinlan, scoring by 13 lengths without coming off the bridle.

"He's a superstar and we've always thought the world of him," Ryan said of the 6-5 favourite who looks to have a bright future ahead.

Hope Des Blins was an emphatic winner of the 2m1½f mares' beginners' chase for Ryan, making every yard under Danny Mullins for a six-length victory.

Ryan has now trained career 20 winners at Sligo.

Late drama in finale

There was late drama in the final race as He Fitz In crashed out at the last when having the 3m2f handicap chase at his mercy, leaving the way clear for Mullins to complete a double on 4-1 chance Shantou Sisu.

Terrific Townend

Paul Townend showed his class on Fighter Allen in the 2m5f chase.

The Willie Mullins-trained 5-2 joint-favourite has proved a bitter disappointment over the last 12 months and he didn't jump or travel with any great fluency here either, but Townend kept kidding and cajoling him along and he was rewarded as Fighter Allen pulled out more after the last to oblige by six lengths.

