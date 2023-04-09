'He's a class act' - old boy Bachasson wins again in another treble success for Mullins

Cork played its part in a memorable Easter Sunday for Willie Mullins, with the admirable 12-year-old Bachasson the highlight of the champion trainer's day at the Mallow venue with an all-the-way success in the Grade 3 Bar One Racing Chase.

In the hands of Sean Flanagan, the grey was taking on former top two-miler and stablemate Chacun Pour Soi, who was trying three miles for the first time. As is his trademark, though, Bachasson went out in front and used his jumping to good effect. That proved enough as he prevailed by three and a quarter lengths from Feronily, running a remarkable race on his chase debut. Chacun Pour Soi was a half-length further away in third, not really convincing that he stayed the trip.

It is testament once again to the skills of Mullins that this horse, winning for the 17th time, is back almost better than ever having had two years off the track.

Flanagan said: "He was very professional. He attacked his fences and was quick through the air. He acted on bad ground the last day in a competitive race at Clonmel, but he liked the nicer ground today and did it well. He's a class act."

The win completed a double for Flanagan after victory the opening maiden hurdle on Luminous Light for Anthony McCann. The gelding is owned by a syndicate from the Good Counsel College in New Ross, Flanagan's old alma mater.

Three-timer for O'Sullivan

Top claimer Michael O'Sullivan teamed up with the champion trainer to complete the other two legs of the treble before going on to bag a three-timer of his own on the card.

Both Mullins winners were owned by Rich and Susannah Ricci. The most significant of the pair is likely to be Mister Policeman. The French import was sent off the evens favourite on his Irish debut to see off a strong field in the 2m conditions hurdle, and that he did with some authority as he just had to be pushed out from the last to see off stablemates Cash Back and Sole Pretender.

O'Sullivan said: "I'm very grateful to Mr Mullins and Mr Ricci for the opportunity to ride these horses. He's a lovely horse with a big future. He's fairly straightforward and will come on a lot for it. He could go out in trip too, he's very relaxed."

Ten-year-old Aione landed the 2m4f beginners chase to complete the middle leg of Mullins' three-timer. O'Sullivan got him into a good jumping rhythm as he won by a cosy half-length from 13-8 favourite Largy Debut.

Michael O'Sullivan celebrates his first racecourse hat-trick at Cork Credit: Lorraine O'Sullivan

It was fitting O'Sullivan then completed his first treble on the racecourse in the colours of Barry Connell as the lightly raced L'yser ran out a good winner of the 2m3f handicap hurdle.

The French-bred made most of the running and jumped well apart from mistakes at the last two, but it did not stop him from registering a half-length victory over the staying-on Legacy Thor.

"I think he only has one more winner to go before he claims three," said a somewhat rueful Connell, while looking forward to the two teaming up again in the Irish National with Espanito Bello.

He added: "We were expecting him to go close today, the ground was perfect. We have options, but I would be tempted to go chasing now and keep him going for the summer."

Gilligan charge banned

The stewards enquired in to the running and riding of Bobbisilver, trained by Paul Gilligan and ridden by his son Jack, after she finished seventh, beaten over 34 lengths behind All About Lucy in the mares' maiden hurdle.

After considering the evidence, the stewards concluded that the ride was in breach of rule 212 in that they failed to obtain from the horse a timely, real and substantial effort to achieve the best possible place.

After taking previous records into account, they fined Paul Gilligan €2,000 and suspended Bobbisilver from running for 42 days. They also suspended Jack Gilligan for 12 days and ordered him to forfeit his riding fee.

