Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
13:10 StratfordHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
13:10 StratfordHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reports
premium

'He'll have a beer with you after racing any time' - Haggas heaps praise on Mullins but offers hope to Nicholls and Skelton

Newbury racegoers react to the Scottish Grand National photo finish at Ayr
Newbury racegoers react to the Scottish Grand National photo-finish at AyrCredit: Edward Whitaker

There must have been relief among the British training fraternity at Newbury that Willie Mullins has not yet taken a fancy to plundering Classics.

One day that might change. Vincent O'Brien twice became Britain's champion jumps trainer from Ireland before turning his attention to fresh challenges. Mullins is fixated on lifting the Melbourne Cup, but nothing he has said or done indicates that aside from conquering Australia, launching an annual assault on Royal Ascot and scooping a few valuable handicaps, he has any great desire to spend much more time thinking about the Flat. 

That said, if the master of Closutton had time at Ayr to watch some of the Newbury action, he might have concluded an expansion of his ambitions could be warranted. For on an enjoyable but unexceptional staging of this spring trials Saturday, the Greenham was won by a gelding, the Fred Darling went to a filly not entered in the Qipco 1,000 Guineas and the Dubai Duty Free-backed John Porter was claimed by an elder statesman two years older than the horse who gave Mullins a first success in the Coral Scottish Grand National. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer

Published on 20 April 2024inReports

Last updated 19:37, 20 April 2024

iconCopy
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers