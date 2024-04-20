'He'll have a beer with you after racing any time' - Haggas heaps praise on Mullins but offers hope to Nicholls and Skelton
There must have been relief among the British training fraternity at Newbury that Willie Mullins has not yet taken a fancy to plundering Classics.
One day that might change. Vincent O'Brien twice became Britain's champion jumps trainer from Ireland before turning his attention to fresh challenges. Mullins is fixated on lifting the Melbourne Cup, but nothing he has said or done indicates that aside from conquering Australia, launching an annual assault on Royal Ascot and scooping a few valuable handicaps, he has any great desire to spend much more time thinking about the Flat.
That said, if the master of Closutton had time at Ayr to watch some of the Newbury action, he might have concluded an expansion of his ambitions could be warranted. For on an enjoyable but unexceptional staging of this spring trials Saturday, the Greenham was won by a gelding, the Fred Darling went to a filly not entered in the Qipco 1,000 Guineas and the Dubai Duty Free-backed John Porter was claimed by an elder statesman two years older than the horse who gave Mullins a first success in the Coral Scottish Grand National.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 20 April 2024inReports
Last updated 19:37, 20 April 2024
- Monster 4,462-1 four-timer puts Willie Mullins in the ascendancy for first British title, and he ain't letting up
- Newbury: Royal Ascot on the agenda for Esquire as connections ponder big-race options after 'surprise' Greenham win
- 'You couldn't write this' - Folgaria strikes for Italy on day of Stefano Cherchi's funeral
- Curragh: 'It's a lovely way to start' - Derby third White Birch gets four-year-old campaign off to a flier in the Alleged Stakes
- Bangor: Lipa K flourishes on stable debut to secure chase double for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero
- Bruno Fernandes betting offer: Get enhanced odds of 40-1 for Fernandes to have 1+ shots on target in the FA Cup semi-final
- Saturday night boxing Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia: where to watch, fight cards & betting tips + grab a £40 free bet from BetMGM
- Manchester City vs Chelsea bet builder tips & best bets + get 40-1 for Man City to win: FA Cup free bets
- Scottish Grand National tips + £40 free bet for the racing at Ayr on Saturday
- Monster 4,462-1 four-timer puts Willie Mullins in the ascendancy for first British title, and he ain't letting up
- Newbury: Royal Ascot on the agenda for Esquire as connections ponder big-race options after 'surprise' Greenham win
- 'You couldn't write this' - Folgaria strikes for Italy on day of Stefano Cherchi's funeral
- Curragh: 'It's a lovely way to start' - Derby third White Birch gets four-year-old campaign off to a flier in the Alleged Stakes
- Bangor: Lipa K flourishes on stable debut to secure chase double for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero
- Bruno Fernandes betting offer: Get enhanced odds of 40-1 for Fernandes to have 1+ shots on target in the FA Cup semi-final
- Saturday night boxing Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia: where to watch, fight cards & betting tips + grab a £40 free bet from BetMGM
- Manchester City vs Chelsea bet builder tips & best bets + get 40-1 for Man City to win: FA Cup free bets
- Scottish Grand National tips + £40 free bet for the racing at Ayr on Saturday