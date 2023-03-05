'He would have loved a day like this' - family and friends remember regular Keith Sherwood

There was a healthy crowd at the Cambridgeshire track, which was swelled by a coach party of 60 friends and family of late Huntingdon regular Keith Sherwood.

Sherwood, who hailed from Welwyn Garden City, was remembered in the title of the 2m7½f handicap chase which was won by Le Tueur. A few of the party managed to back the 15-2 chance on a day which kicked off with the unveiling a plaque to Keith in his local pub, The Hollybush.

His sister, Karen Arnold, said: "We decided to do something for Keith at his wake last October and he would have loved a day like this. He was a regular here and had planned to visit every racecourse in the country but had three left to do at the time of his death which were Taunton, Exeter and Newton Abbot. We plan to do them for him later this year."

As well as racing, Sherwood also liked football for which his passion was Arsenal. His sister added: "We're all Spurs fans, but even I want Arsenal to win the Premier League this season in memory of Keith!"

The trophy won by Oxo in the 1959 National

National memories

The trophy awarded after Oxo won the 1959 Grand National went to connections of Dibble Decker, who ran out the winner of the 2m4f handicap chase named in his honour.

In contrast to that year's Aintree marathon, in which there were just four finishers and 14 fallers at Becher's, only one of the eight runners failed to complete.

Trainer Tom Lacey was winning the race for the second successive year after Stan Sheppard got the 9-4 favourite home by a nose.

John Bigg, who owned Oxo, lived locally and the trophy was presented by Odette Claydon, daughter of Oxo's trainer Willie Stephenson.

Lacey said: "It's an amazing trophy to have and also great prize-money."

Winning connections after the success of Arqoob

Happy birthday

Lucy Wadham celebrated a 65th birthday winner when Arqoob bossed a finish of ex-Flat performers in the 2m novice hurdle.

The 4-9 chance put his speed to good use on the run-in under Bryony Frost to master fellow Newmarket challenger Ace Rothstein.

Arqoob is having a contrasting winter to last year when he was in action in Bahrain for William Jarvis where he bagged a £25,000 bonus for owner Richard Banks.

Wadham said: "Arqoob is versatile and he jumped better than he did last time at Newbury. We've done plenty of schooling since then and it seems to have paid off. We could go back on the Flat."

Members of the Noel Williams Racing Club with Just Sophie

Club house

The recently formed Noel Williams Racing Club got an early return on their outlay when Just Sophie got them on the board at the second time of asking in the 2m3½f mares' novice hurdle.

The 10-1 chance went past Pass The Love On in the home straight to register for trainer Williams, who is also joint-breeder of the daughter of Scorpion.

He said: "This is a dream start for the Racing Club as we only set it up about six weeks ago and Just Sophie is the only horse in the syndicate. We have space for 120 members, so hopefully this will help others to join in the fun."

