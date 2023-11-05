'He wants it and when a horse wants it you're three-quarters of the way there' - Thunder Rock stars for Olly Murphy

Size is not everything. What Thunder Rock lacks in stature he makes up for in guts and he showed he has a future over fences by adding his name to the stars on the Colin Parker Memorial Chase roll of honour.

He jumped well bar three out and led at the last to secure a three-and-a-half-length victory in a contest won by top chasers such as Many Clouds, Waiting Patiently and Lostintranslation in the last decade.

"He's a horse with a big engine," said Olly Murphy, who trains the winner for Max McNeill and family and Ian Dale. "I came here thinking that if he didn't win he'd probably go back over hurdles, he's not the most robust horse in the world but he's got a big heart and he wants it – and when a horse wants it you're three-quarters of the way there.

"I discussed the Coral Gold Cup with Max but I thought a 20-runner handicap probably couldn't be for him just yet.

"It's very early to be talking about the Ryanair but this is the first step up the ladder and he'll keep chasing for the time being. He's a gritty horse and I'd love to have another ten like him because he has a fantastic attitude."

Jockey Sean Bowen added: "On the whole his jumping was very good and the minute I gave him a squeeze from the back of three out I was back on it. I never really had a moment's worry."

'I love this racecourse'

Carlisle has few bigger fans than Kim Bailey, even though he is based 254 miles away in Gloucestershire.

He has won with five from 12 horses he has sent up here in the past five seasons, including useful hurdler Trelawne who defied topweight to make a successful debut over fences in the 2m4f novice handicap.

"I love this racecourse and I said there are only two courses for a horse like him," the trainer said. "One's Exeter and one's here. He's a big horse, he doesn't want a tight track, he wants a galloping track."

The well-made Trelawne looks a chaser and Bailey said: "Sandra Steer-Fowler bred him and they've been very patient with him, we had three seasons to wait for today really. He's a nice horse.

"He should really be unbeaten, he should never have been beaten at Exeter last season but he decided to join us in the paddock halfway up the run-in!"

Houston has no problem with Carlisle

The rather more local Houston Texas appears to be just as keen on Carlisle and scored his fourth course win on his fourth visit by repeating last year's success in the £40,000 3m2f chase.

"He loves it round here, it's ideal for him," said Greystoke trainer Nicky Richards. "Our place is all about hills and he loves them.

"He's a grand, big, old-fashioned staying chaser. I don't know if we have any fancy plans but that's a lovely prize to win.

"He had a racecourse gallop about three weeks ago and he went lovely. We thought we had him about right."

