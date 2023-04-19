'He looks a million dollars' - Ruth Carr thrilled as Badri returns with a bang on turf

Ruth Carr might be tempted to stick to the turf with all-weather regular Badri after he produced a powerful turn of foot to land the feature 5f handicap.

The six-year-old son of Dark Angel had raced on the all-weather in each of his 11 previous appearances, and 19 times overall, with his last start on the grass having been at Carlisle last July.

Carr said: “He’d been in great form on the all-weather and it was just about whether he could transfer that to the turf.

“A stiff five furlongs seems ideal for him and he’s rated a bit lower on the grass, which helped him. The horses at home are in good form and he looks a million dollars.”

Despite a wide draw in stall 14, the 7-1 shot finished four and a quarter lengths clear of Ventura Flame in second.

Carr added: “It all worked out well and looking back I don’t think the draw was as bad as we anticipated because the horses seemed to be running well up the centre of the track.”

Easterbys on a roll

Joint-trainers Mick and David Easterby landed a double, headlined by Roll It In Glitter in the 1m2f handicap.

Joanna Mason steered the three-year-old to victory before partnering the yard’s Two Brothers to land the 1m4f handicap.

Winning start

Taygar, a €30,000 purchase as a yearling, made a winning start to her career in the first division of the 5f novice.

Trained by Michael Dods, the daughter of Churchill quickened to finish a length and a half clear of Scoops Ahoy.

