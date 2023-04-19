Racing Post logo
14:50 Beverley

'He looks a million dollars' - Ruth Carr thrilled as Badri returns with a bang on turf

Ruth Carr: trainer impressed with Badri's return to turf
Ruth Carr might be tempted to stick to the turf with all-weather regular Badri after he produced a powerful turn of foot to land the feature 5f handicap.

The six-year-old son of Dark Angel had raced on the all-weather in each of his 11 previous appearances, and 19 times overall, with his last start on the grass having been at Carlisle last July.

Carr said: “He’d been in great form on the all-weather and it was just about whether he could transfer that to the turf.

“A stiff five furlongs seems ideal for him and he’s rated a bit lower on the grass, which helped him. The horses at home are in good form and he looks a million dollars.”

Despite a wide draw in stall 14, the 7-1 shot finished four and a quarter lengths clear of Ventura Flame in second.

Carr added: “It all worked out well and looking back I don’t think the draw was as bad as we anticipated because the horses seemed to be running well up the centre of the track.”

Easterbys on a roll

Joint-trainers Mick and David Easterby landed a double, headlined by Roll It In Glitter in the 1m2f handicap.

Joanna Mason steered the three-year-old to victory before partnering the yard’s Two Brothers to land the 1m4f handicap.

Winning start

Taygar, a €30,000 purchase as a yearling, made a winning start to her career in the first division of the 5f novice.

Trained by Michael Dods, the daughter of Churchill quickened to finish a length and a half clear of Scoops Ahoy.

'She'll take a lot of beating' - Mammas Girl shortens in 1,000 Guineas market after striking Nell Gwyn win 

Royal Ascot ambitions as Godolphin stars Adayar and Native Trail light up the Rowley Mile 

Liam Headd Reporter
Published on 19 April 2023
