'He has that air of class' - Barberot celebrates perfect day as brilliant Beauvatier adds to Zagrey's Group 1 success in Germany

Yann Barberot will hope for more Sundays like this in his career but, having watched Zagrey get up in the dying strides to land the Grosser Preis von Baden in Germany, the trainer was able to reflect on a much more clearcut success at home for the unbeaten Beauvatier in the Prix la Rochette.

Beauvatier was cut in a number of places for the Dewhurst following his success, but while there is a two-week gap from Arc day to Future Champions day at Newmarket this year, next month's Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere over today's course and distance will be the priority.

Barberot said: "He bowls me over every time he runs and indeed every time he works in the morning. He hadn't done a lot leading up to this because the Lagardere is his main objective, but he still won it in four strides. He just has that air of class."

Champion Stakes target

Horizon Dore kicked off a pretty memorable day for Moulin-winning trainer Patrice Cottier with a straightforward return to action when strolling two and a half lengths clear of Mr Moliere and Birr Castle in the Group 3 Prix du Prince d'Orange.

The happy connections of Ascot-bound Horizon Dore after victory in the Prix du Prince d'Orange

The gelded son of Dabirsim carries the yellow and green silks of the Chehboub family's Gousserie racing, and he will attempt to add to their love affair with Ascot in the same race which secured Sealiway's reputation two seasons ago, the Qipco Champion Stakes.

"We’re delighted because he’ll come forward for this as we head to Arc weekend and the Prix Dollar," said Pauline Chehboub.

"He wasn’t at 100 per cent today, that’s undeniable. And, as opposed to Sealiway’s year, there is a three-week gap between Arc weekend and the Champion Stakes which is great."

Lastotchka outclasses rivals

Lastotchka earned her first success of the season when showing too much boot for her toiling rivals at the end of a truly run Prix Gladiateur.

Theo Bachelot and Lastotchka after winning the Prix Gladiateur

A classy middle-distance filly at three, Lastotchka was able to run third to Simca Mille over a mile and a half in the Grand Prix de Chantilly in June, having previously shown her stamina for this 1m7½f event when landing the Prix Belle de Nuit last October.

Her trainer Jean-Marie Beguigne said: "She has always showed a real ability to quicken and she stays very well, as she showed there in a race where they went a good gallop.

"Remember she was beaten a head in the [Group 2] Prix du Malleret and I think if she had got out sooner she would probably have won that day too.

"I’ll give her time to get over this and we’ll head to the Royal-Oak. She gets the trip well and handles heavy ground."

