15:45 Chepstow

'He flew like I've never seen'!' - syndicate's joy as Mr Hailstone hits 999-1 in running before shock win

Mr Hailstone (captioned) was a remarkable winner at Chepstow
Mr Hailstone (captioned) was a remarkable winner at ChepstowCredit: Sky Sports Racing
Mr Hailstone defied in-running odds of 999-1 with Betfair to land the opening division of the 2m3½f handicap hurdle, having been detached in the home straight.

The Richard Newland-trained seven-year-old was about 20 lengths down heading towards the second-last hurdle, but conditional jockey Luke Scott's perseverance was rewarded as his mount flew home to deny Boleyn Boy by a length and a quarter in the closing stages.

It was owners Ursa Major Racing's first winner with the trainer and Andy Morris, of the syndicate, was in shock at what he witnessed.

"It's just unbelievable," he said. "I can't recall anything like it. I thought turning in 'oh well, we've got other days', then he went and flew like I've never seen! It's the stuff of dreams.

How the final stages unfolded

Mr Hailstone had a lot of ground to make up in the final few furlongs of the race
Mr Hailstone had a lot of ground to make up in the final few furlongs of the raceCredit: Sky Sports Racing
But he soon begins to motor home under Luke Scott
But he soon begins to motor home under Luke ScottCredit: Sky Sports Racing
The leader Boleyn Boy is rapidly reeled in by the flying Mr Hailstone
The leader Boleyn Boy is rapidly reeled in by the flying Mr HailstoneCredit: Sky Sports Racing
Scott and Mr Hailstone just get up on the line for a most remarkable victory
Scott and Mr Hailstone just get up on the line for a most remarkable victoryCredit: Sky Sports Racing

"I'm almost speechless as it's just so incredible, and doing it on Grand National Day makes it even more special. We have been going for around five years now and we have around 200 owners with 25 horses. This is one very special day."

A total of £7.02 at 1000 was matched on the Betfair Exchange on Mr Hailstone, while £1,211.36 was matched at the basement 1.01 on the runner-up.

Walford winning

Robert Walford's fantastic run of form continued when Chloe's Court bounced back to winning ways with a minor surprise in the 2m7½f mares' handicap hurdle.

The ten-year-old's one-and-a-quarter-length success made it four winners from his last ten runners for the Dorset trainer, operating at a red-hot 40 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight. 

He said. "She's owned by the most wonderful people and I hadn't had a winner for them for quite a while. I was especially desperate to get a winner for them this season, which has been unbelievable for us."

Matt Rennie
Published on 15 April 2023
