'He didn't look like a classified horse' - Foinix maintains Joe Leavy's winning streak

Apprentice Joe Leavy's red-hot run of form continued when he won the 1m3½f classified race on Foinix .

Trained by Jim and Suzi Best, the four-year-old was a 12-length winner under Leavy at Brighton just five days ago and rapidly followed up with a two-length success.

Foinix's victory took Leavy's strike-rate in the last fortnight to 43 per cent, with six winners from just 14 rides, and he told Sky Sports Racing: "Looking back at his form he's well capable to do a sudden change in fortunes. He feels like he's really enjoying his racing. At Brighton he didn't look like a classified horse and didn't do so again today.

"He can just be a little bit gassy but he gets into a beautiful rhythm. He's definitely worth a go at further trips, but keep him where he is for now because he's doing nothing wrong."

Shemozzle strikes

Shemozzle enhanced Ralph Beckett's flying turf form at the track with an impressive win in the 1m1f fillies' handicap.

The three-year-old's three-and-a-half length win under in-form jockey Hector Crouch took Beckett's strike-rate on the grass at the Surrey venue to 42 per cent this year.

Crouch said: "Ralph was keen to make sure I'd make use of her and she kept on rolling. I thought I gave her a good ride from the front and I hope others thought the same."

Off the Cole-d list

Morgan Cole ended a 74-day wait for a winner when Split Elevens obliged in the opening 7f apprentice handicap.

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.