'He blew me away' - son of Galileo and Annie Power slashed for Supreme and Ballymore after convincing win for Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins got off to the perfect start at this year's Galway festival as Mystical Power justified favouritism in the opening 2m½f novice hurdle.

The four-year-old, who made a winning debut in a Ballinrobe bumper in May, has a treasured pedigree as a son of Galileo and Annie Power and pulled clear of the chasing pack to beat the Gordon Elliott-trained Samui by seven lengths, with 66-1 shot Mercury Mission in third.

Speaking to Racing TV, Mullins said: “He blew me away. I imagine if he hadn’t run at Ballinrobe, everyone would have thought wow if this was his first time out over hurdles.

"That was a different calibre of performance today. We were even disappointed from his home work what he did in Ballinrobe but today he showed me more than he has ever done at home.

"I think his mother's [Annie Power] first race to win was here in Galway, so he’s following in her footsteps and hopefully he can get most of the way she went."

Mullins added: "He likes jumping, he made three or four mistakes, but there was never any doubt about him falling. I think there is a lot more to come."

The convincing nature of the win saw him cut to 16-1 (from 33) with Paddy Power for both the Supreme and Ballymore at next year's Cheltenham Festival.

JP McManus, who part-owns Mystical Power, then enjoyed more success when Neveradullmoment landed the 2m½f handicap hurdle.

