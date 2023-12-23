Harper's Brook breaks hearts as Ascot runner beaten at 1.01 for a second time with £7,600 matched

Harper's Brook entered the dreaded 1.01 club for a second time in three starts at Ascot on Saturday, with over £7,600 matched on the 2m3f handicap chase runner moments before he threw away victory on the run-in.

The seven-year-old was poised to produce a career-best in the £35,000 contest having jumped the last well clear of Triple Trade and Shan Blue but his momentum completely slowed from the half-furlong pole as the former passed him.

Harper's Brook, sent off at 9-2, had led right until the final strides of the race and £5,467 was placed on him at 1.02 and £4,346 at 1.03.

The Ben Pauling-trained runner also denied short-price backers at Sandown in April when jumping the last well clear before pulling himself up in the run-in.

The 9-4 favourite Triple Trade capitalised in Saturday's contest, holding off Harper's Brook by half a length. Shan Blue was a head behind.

