Harper's Brook breaks hearts as Ascot runner beaten at 1.01 for a second time with £7,600 matched
- 1st4Triple Tradefav9/4
- 2nd5Harper's Brook9/2
- 3rd2Shan Blue11/1
Harper's Brook entered the dreaded 1.01 club for a second time in three starts at Ascot on Saturday, with over £7,600 matched on the 2m3f handicap chase runner moments before he threw away victory on the run-in.
The seven-year-old was poised to produce a career-best in the £35,000 contest having jumped the last well clear of Triple Trade and Shan Blue but his momentum completely slowed from the half-furlong pole as the former passed him.
Harper's Brook, sent off at 9-2, had led right until the final strides of the race and £5,467 was placed on him at 1.02 and £4,346 at 1.03.
The Ben Pauling-trained runner also denied short-price backers at Sandown in April when jumping the last well clear before pulling himself up in the run-in.
The 9-4 favourite Triple Trade capitalised in Saturday's contest, holding off Harper's Brook by half a length. Shan Blue was a head behind.
Read this next:
Crambo denies Paisley Park in Long Walk thriller as Fergal O'Brien enjoys second Grade 1 winner
This story is being updated and more news will follow shortly. You can also follow the Racing Post on X (@RacingPost) to get the latest alerts
Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 23 December 2023inReports
Last updated 14:45, 23 December 2023
- Long Walk Hurdle: Crambo slashed to 8-1 for Stayers' Hurdle after denying Paisley Park in thriller as Fergal O'Brien enjoys second Grade 1 win
- Southwell: 'Slowly but surely we’re getting back' - Scott Dixon string still going strong after flood disruption
- Ascot: 'We always thought he was nice' - Djelo another winter wonder for Venetia Williams
- Uttoxeter: 'I got the early Christmas present in' - teenager rides first winner under rules on Barricane
- Southwell: 'He's put in a monster performance' - Clarendon House breaks course record to set up potential Meydan trip
- Long Walk Hurdle: Crambo slashed to 8-1 for Stayers' Hurdle after denying Paisley Park in thriller as Fergal O'Brien enjoys second Grade 1 win
- Southwell: 'Slowly but surely we’re getting back' - Scott Dixon string still going strong after flood disruption
- Ascot: 'We always thought he was nice' - Djelo another winter wonder for Venetia Williams
- Uttoxeter: 'I got the early Christmas present in' - teenager rides first winner under rules on Barricane
- Southwell: 'He's put in a monster performance' - Clarendon House breaks course record to set up potential Meydan trip