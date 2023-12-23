Expert jury: would you be a backer of Crambo at 8-1 for the Stayers' Hurdle?

'Belief in him now looks justified'

There is clearly a huge amount of belief around Crambo , who was notably strong in the market all week despite having less obvious credentials than some ahead of the Long Walk.

All that now looks fully justified and I wouldn't describe quotes of 8-1 as in anyway an overreaction, and I certainly would not want to be laying that price about a young and unexposed stayer.

There will be bigger tests to come at Cheltenham from across the Irish Sea, though I think his most talented rival in the Stayers' Hurdle will be Theleme , who has established himself as a major talent in France and thrashed Klassical Dream and Hewick in the Grande Course de Haies back in May.

Scott Burton, France correspondent

'I don't see many others shortening'

I'd say 8-1 represents good each-way value. This was a thorough examination for Crambo which he answered with real verve, travelling particularly strongly and jumping slickly. Cheltenham will be tougher and he can expect a faster pace there, but he finished really well, suggesting he could well be even better suited to that test.

The key thing about that price is I don't see many others shortening. Fergal O'Brien suggested he could go straight to Cheltenham and the majority of the horses in the Stayers' Hurdle market are old and pretty exposed already. If anything, the ones who could shorten up would have to disappoint over fences, or shorter distances in Impaire Et Passe's case.

I would be stunned if he is not Britain's leading hope come Cheltenham Festival Thursday, possibly around 5-1.

James Stevens, West Country correspondent

'His price remains attractive'

Many will rue their decision to not get on the Crambo hype train ahead of his breakthrough Grade 1 success, but those who missed out on the 20s for the Stayers' may find 8-1 an attractive consolation prize.

The same leading players have tussled for the Stayers' Hurdle over the last several years and it was only a matter of time before a young contender arrived. Crambo proved more than capable of handling the best of the British stayers on Saturday, with both Paisley Park and Dashel Drasher far from disgraced in second and third.

The winner's greatest threats will instead come from elsewhere, and Crambo's a reasonable price against several Irish runners, who still need to take a similar step forward, and ante-post favourite Teahupoo , who has failed to shine in his two previous festival appearances.

Catherine Macrae, reporter

