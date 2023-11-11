Harmonya Maker 20-1 for Mares' Chase as Grade 1 winner Brandy Love suffers shock defeat

Grade 1-winning mare Brandy Love suffered a shock defeat on her chasing debut when Harmonya Maker was an easy winner of the 2m mares beginners chase.

The Gordon Elliott-trained six-year-old pulled up on her previous start at Fairyhouse in April, but made a winning comeback when easily dispatching her rivals by 11 lengths.

Harmonya Maker was introduced at 20-1 for the Mares' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival with race sponsors Paddy Power.

Her victory was the first leg of a double for Elliott and winning rider Jordan Gainford following Western Fold's victory in the second division of the 2m maiden hurdle. It was also part of a staggering across-the-card seven-timer for the Cullentra trainer.

Brandy Love's defeat continued her disappointing losing run, having not been successful since winning the Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final at Fairyhouse in April last year.

Striking debut

Ile Atlantique made an impressive hurdles debut when running out an easy winner of the 2m maiden hurdle.

Ile Atlantique: a smart prospect for Willie Mullins and owner Tony Bloom Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Victorious in one of his three bumper starts when beating Grade 1 winner Feronily, the Tony Bloom-owned five-year-old sauntered to a 19-length success under Paul Townend.

Perfect run

Me Wee Bonnie Lass maintained her unbeaten record with a brave success in the 2m handicap hurdle.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained four-year-old backed up her Downpatrick maiden win when scoring by two and a half lengths.

Welcome winner

Jockey Mike O'Connor enjoyed his first winner since August as Beckett Rock struck in the opening division of the 2m maiden hurdle.

