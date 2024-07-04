Group 1 entry Shadow Of Light makes successful debut for Godolphin

Shadow Of Light is entered in the Group 1 Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes, and the son of Lope De Vega made the perfect start to his racecourse career in the 6f maiden.

Out of Winters Moon, like Godolphin’s Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes winner Earthlight, Shadow Of Light emulated his half-brother by making a successful debut.

The Charlie Appleby-trained juvenile scored by a length under William Buick, who told Sky Sports Racing: “He’s very willing. It was nice for him to get a lead, and he jumped out really sharp."

Buick has enjoyed recent successes on Quorto, Pinatubo and Native Trail in the National Stakes for Appleby and Godolphin, who may have another live contender for the top-level event at the Curragh in September.

When asked to rate Shadow Of Light’s debut out of ten, Buick added: “I’d give him a solid eight. It was nice for him to do it the way he did and you’d expect him to come on plenty for that.”

Buick later completed a double on William Stone's Dashing Donkey in the finale.

Super Siempre

Siempre Arturo followed up last month’s success at Leicester to justify 5-2 favouritism in the 1m2f handicap.

The Daniel and Claire Kubler-trained four-year-old defied a 4lb rise to score by a head from Lone Piper.

The David Egan-ridden winner has now won three of his five starts in 2024.

Turf first for Velvet

Dual all-weather winner Royal Velvet recorded her first turf success when denying 9-4 favourite Salamanca City by a nose in the mile handicap.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.