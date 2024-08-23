Racing Post logo
Offer
Reports
premium

'Greedy' Hollie Doyle is part of a remarkable comeback story - the next one might be about Vauban

Bradsell eases down under Hollie Doyle after winning the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes
Bradsell eases down under Hollie Doyle after winning the Coolmore Nunthorpe StakesCredit: Grossick Racing

This was a day that had seven races and one mission. The aim of Ebor festival Friday was to shine a light on the sport's biggest human stars. The organisers of a splendid initiative wanted to engage, educate and entertain racing fans, reminding them of why jockeys are so worthy of our admiration. That's exactly what Hollie Doyle did aboard Bradsell.

Doyle and her husband Tom Marquand had spoken to journalists on Thursday at a press conference arranged to promote Under Jockeys' Orders, a collaboration between York, the Professional Jockeys Association and Great British Racing. There was a pop-up gym, autograph signings and, for the first time, the surnames of jockeys were patched on their breeches. So fast did Doyle's breeches move in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes, her name would have been impossible to decipher.

It was not just Doyle who used the race to prove a point. Bradsell's previous Group 1 triumph had come at Royal Ascot last year. He won the King's Stand Stakes, a contest whose name was thereafter retired. Archie Watson feared the same fate awaited its winner when his stable star fractured a fetlock in February. Just six months later, he returned to peak form with a sparkling defeat of Believing, Starlust and red-hot Australian favourite Asfoora.

