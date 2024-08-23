- More
'Greedy' Hollie Doyle is part of a remarkable comeback story - the next one might be about Vauban
This was a day that had seven races and one mission. The aim of Ebor festival Friday was to shine a light on the sport's biggest human stars. The organisers of a splendid initiative wanted to engage, educate and entertain racing fans, reminding them of why jockeys are so worthy of our admiration. That's exactly what Hollie Doyle did aboard Bradsell.
Doyle and her husband Tom Marquand had spoken to journalists on Thursday at a press conference arranged to promote Under Jockeys' Orders, a collaboration between York, the Professional Jockeys Association and Great British Racing. There was a pop-up gym, autograph signings and, for the first time, the surnames of jockeys were patched on their breeches. So fast did Doyle's breeches move in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes, her name would have been impossible to decipher.
It was not just Doyle who used the race to prove a point. Bradsell's previous Group 1 triumph had come at Royal Ascot last year. He won the King's Stand Stakes, a contest whose name was thereafter retired. Archie Watson feared the same fate awaited its winner when his stable star fractured a fetlock in February. Just six months later, he returned to peak form with a sparkling defeat of Believing, Starlust and red-hot Australian favourite Asfoora.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inReports
Last updated
- Newmarket: The Lost King 'a lovely middle-distance horse for next year' after initial success
- Bradsell enjoys run of the race to post career best in Nunthorpe Stakes triumph
- Mission not accomplished for Aussie ace Asfoora as forgotten horse Bradsell bosses the Nunthorpe
- York: 'He was wound up today' - Melbourne Cup-bound Vauban back to winning ways in tight finish to Lonsdale Cup
- Ffos Las: 'It’s our record number of winners by some way’ - Daniel and Claire Kubler continue impressive year with Drusilla
- York Ebor betting offer: grab £30 in free bets with bet365 for day four's races
- Get enhanced odds of 50-1 if you back Aston Villa or 35-1 for Arsenal to win with Parimatch
- Premier League sign-up offer: get £25 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £5
- Bet £30 on Friday's Races at York Ebor festival and bag £30 in free bets with Matchbook
- York Ebor betting offers for day three: get a total of £280 from the leading bookmakers
- Newmarket: The Lost King 'a lovely middle-distance horse for next year' after initial success
- Bradsell enjoys run of the race to post career best in Nunthorpe Stakes triumph
- Mission not accomplished for Aussie ace Asfoora as forgotten horse Bradsell bosses the Nunthorpe
- York: 'He was wound up today' - Melbourne Cup-bound Vauban back to winning ways in tight finish to Lonsdale Cup
- Ffos Las: 'It’s our record number of winners by some way’ - Daniel and Claire Kubler continue impressive year with Drusilla
- York Ebor betting offer: grab £30 in free bets with bet365 for day four's races
- Get enhanced odds of 50-1 if you back Aston Villa or 35-1 for Arsenal to win with Parimatch
- Premier League sign-up offer: get £25 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £5
- Bet £30 on Friday's Races at York Ebor festival and bag £30 in free bets with Matchbook
- York Ebor betting offers for day three: get a total of £280 from the leading bookmakers