Graduated given £500,000 York option next week after easy front-running win

Graduated could be set for a second quick turnaround as connections consider taking a shot at York's £500,000 sales race just six days on from her first success at Epsom following her victory in the 7f fillies' maiden.

The Twilight Son two-year-old was continuing a fine season for Richard Newland and Jamie Insole, with this a 20th Flat winner since Insole joined the Grand National-winning trainer on the licence.

Just a week on from finishing second at Yarmouth, the 6-4 shot made every yard under Gina Mangan to hold off favourite Creative Lady by three and a quarter lengths and it was a first success at the home of the Derby for all involved. Mangan is now just one winner away from riding out her claim.

"She looks like she's really progressed from her first few runs," said Insole. "Last week at Brighton I didn't think she had an overly hard race against the 1-14 shot Praetorian and we had to play second fiddle to him. We tried to dictate it here and it went well.

"She's still got the entry next Thursday and, while we're not guaranteed a run, we'll take a view about it. We'll see how she is after the weekend but it could be a possibility. Seven furlongs is definitely her trip but with the prize-money on offer I wouldn't be opposed to dropping her back in trip for one run and she has a turn of foot.

"That's our 20th winner of the season which is great and we've got a load of nice two-year-olds to come."

Dream boost

Adam West got a confidence boost at his local track before stable star Live In The Dream's defence of the Nunthorpe at York when Hello Cotai won the 1m½f handicap.

