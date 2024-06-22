Racing Post logo
From hiding away in the Lingfield car park to Royal Ascot glory - Callum Shepherd is back in business

The Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes won by Isle Of Jura and Callum Shepherd
Callum Shepherd celebrates his Hardwicke Stakes success on Isle Of JuraCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

At 4.30pm on Derby day, as Ambiente Friendly circled behind Epsom's stalls, Callum Shepherd was in the car park of Lingfield racecourse, watching an episode of Grey's Anatomy on his phone.

It was at Lingfield where Shepherd's Derby dream had been ignited. After losing the ride on his runaway trial winner, it was Lingfield where he hid away from the Derby. The jockey's good friend, George Scott, had changed his stable's riding plans to ensure Shepherd did not need to be in the public glare at a difficult time. 

The Derby came and went, Grey's Anatomy was switched off and Shepherd headed to Lingfield's weighing room. He could not have known it then, but the greatest day of his blossoming career was just three weeks away.

