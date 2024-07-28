Fine front-running performance from Point Lynas clinches feature Pomfret for Ed Bethell and Callum Rodriguez

Point Lynas continued the trend of front-running winners at the track with a dominant performance in the Listed Pomfret Stakes.

The enthusiastic five-year-old broke sharply from the inside stall under Callum Rodriguez and never saw another rival, pulling five and a half lengths clear of the running-on veteran Regal Reality. He was the third consecutive winner to make all on the card.

"He's always been a lot of fun," winning trainer Ed Bethell told Racing TV. "Liam [Reeves, travelling head man], who rides him every day, thought he was in proper nick, so it was very exciting. I didn't think he'd do it quite as well as that, but he had a good draw and he loves this ground.

"He got a nice lead and everyone let him do his own thing but as I said to Callum when he went out, if anyone else is making the running they're going too fast. He just gets into a rhythm and keeps going. He's a fun horse to train and I'm delighted for the owners."

Bethell mooted the Group 2 Celebration Mile and Group 3 Strensall Stakes at York as potential targets, with Point Lynas's latest success coming off a mark of 105 and therefore ruling out several handicap options.

Embesto, who was sent off the 6-4 favourite, could finish only fifth after racing wide around the final bend.

Seine shines

With the Olympics under way in Paris, it was fitting that River Seine broke her maiden in good style in the 5f fillies' maiden.

