Fergal O'Brien hails 'great man' Paddy Brennan as jockey notches landmark 1,500th British winner
- 1st7Teoriefav4/6
- 2nd5Mandega28/1
- 3rd8Expert Lady200/1
Paddy Brennan celebrated his 1,500th winner in Britain when guiding Teorie to an easy success in the 1m7½f juvenile hurdle.
The three-year-old impressively scored by 15 lengths to bring up Brennan's milestone, having won 1,499 races over jumps alongside a sole success on the Flat. His longtime partnership with trainer Fergal O'Brien has brought up 451 of those victories.
O'Brien said: "He's a fantastic asset and ally. He rode his 1,000th winner for me aboard Colin's Sister at Warwick in 2016 and it's lovely to give him this too.
"He's been brilliant for us and there aren't enough superlatives to describe how talented he is and what he's done for me and my career. He's a great man."
Brennan's biggest victory came in the 2010 Cheltenham Gold Cup on Imperial Commander, while he also formed a popular partnership with King George VI Chase and multiple Betfair Chase winner Cue Card.
He also gave O'Brien his breakthrough top-level triumph aboard Poetic Rhythm in the 2017 Challow Novices' Hurdle.
The trainer added: "He rode my very first runner under rules in 2011 and my first winner, Horsham Lad, at Carlisle a few weeks later.
"It's been a wonderful journey together and I'm just delighted for him, but he has a great team behind him with his wife Lindsey and their kids too."
Brennan quickly landed winner 1,501 in Britain with Mistral Nell in the 2m3½f mares' handicap hurdle, while O'Brien enjoyed another landmark with daughter Fern's win on Blue Bikini in the opening 3m1½f amateur jockeys' handicap hurdle.
"That's Fern's first winner over jumps for us and I'm so delighted," he said. "Mr [Willie] Mullins kindly let her come over to ride and she'll ride at Ludlow for us tomorrow before going back to work on Thursday."
Read this next:
'Paddy adores her' - Fergal O'Brien lauds Brennan as pair plot route to the festival with exciting Dysart Enos
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
Published on 19 December 2023inReports
Last updated 15:38, 19 December 2023
- Wincanton: Twenty Twenty wins the 12.20 at 20-1 - but has to survive late scare at the final fence
- Musselburgh: Craig Nichol warms up for Christmas Grade 1 tilt with feature success
- Plumpton: 'We seem to do quite well rejuvenating them' - £30,000 buy Milan Bridge records first win for Sarah Humphrey
- Thurles: Birdie Or Bust claims Listed honours for De Bromhead after final-flight error from Fun Fun Fun
- Carlisle: 'He jumped for fun' - Red Happy keeps Bewleys and new connections smiling with battling success
- Wincanton: Twenty Twenty wins the 12.20 at 20-1 - but has to survive late scare at the final fence
- Musselburgh: Craig Nichol warms up for Christmas Grade 1 tilt with feature success
- Plumpton: 'We seem to do quite well rejuvenating them' - £30,000 buy Milan Bridge records first win for Sarah Humphrey
- Thurles: Birdie Or Bust claims Listed honours for De Bromhead after final-flight error from Fun Fun Fun
- Carlisle: 'He jumped for fun' - Red Happy keeps Bewleys and new connections smiling with battling success