'Paddy adores her' - Fergal O'Brien lauds Brennan as pair plot route to the festival with exciting Dysart Enos

Fergal O'Brien has paid tribute to the importance of Gold Cup-winning jockey Paddy Brennan to the rapid rise of Dysart Enos , who is now a general 4-1 chance to give the Gloucestershire-based trainer a first Cheltenham Festival winner in the Dawn Run Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

Carrying the colours of the Good Stock Syndicate, Dysart Enos took the opening race of Cheltenham's Christmas meeting in impressive fashion on Friday, adding a second win over hurdles to her three victories last season in bumpers.

"She’s five from five with us now and I’m very, very pleased with her," said O'Brien.