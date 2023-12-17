Racing Post logo
'Paddy adores her' - Fergal O'Brien lauds Brennan as pair plot route to the festival with exciting Dysart Enos

Dysart Enos and Paddy Brennan on their way to victory at Cheltenham on Friday
Dysart Enos and Paddy Brennan on their way to victory at Cheltenham on FridayCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Fergal O'Brien has paid tribute to the importance of Gold Cup-winning jockey Paddy Brennan to the rapid rise of Dysart Enos, who is now a general 4-1 chance to give the Gloucestershire-based trainer a first Cheltenham Festival winner in the Dawn Run Mares' Novices' Hurdle. 

Carrying the colours of the Good Stock Syndicate, Dysart Enos took the opening race of Cheltenham's Christmas meeting in impressive fashion on Friday, adding a second win over hurdles to her three victories last season in bumpers.

"She’s five from five with us now and I’m very, very pleased with her," said O'Brien. 

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent

Published on 17 December 2023inBritain

Last updated 19:15, 17 December 2023

