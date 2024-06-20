Favourite English Oak dominates Buckingham Palace Stakes for Ed Walker as Wathnan and James Doyle cap 'magic day'

Ed Walker welcomed back his third career winner at the royal meeting when favourite English Oak reduced one of the most competitive handicaps of the week to a spectacle that had more in common with the carriage procession before racing.

James Doyle and Wathnan Racing completed a bookend double on the card, leaving agent Richard Brown to hail a "magic day" for the operation with recent acquisitions aimed specifically at this meeting.

"Last year he didn't get things right for some reason, he was a bit keen in his races and he got upset in the stalls," said Walker, who recommended the son of Wootton Bassett to Brown. "Mattie Hicks rides him at home and full credit to everyone who has done such a good job.

Trainer Ed Walker is congratulated by Charlie Henson after English Oak's victory Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"Also thank you to David and Sue Ward, who owned him until a few weeks ago and who have done wonders for my career with their support through horses like Starman. Richard Brown and I go back a long way and I'm thrilled because he asked if I could recommend this horse and you shoot from the hip. I'm just glad it paid off.

"Since he crossed the line behind Rohaan here last autumn we've been targeting Ascot and working him for this race. After his performance at Haydock this was a very obvious target."

Pattern company now looks a given for English Oak but Walker was in no hurry to nominate a target for the three-length winner.

"I haven't had a chance to speak to James but I don't think he will come down in trip now that he's behaving and relaxing so well," said Walker. "Tom Marquand also taught him a lot at Ascot over six furlongs last year in terms of learning to relax and race."

Read this next:

'Ryan was masterful' - Kyprios is king of the stayers again as he regains his Gold Cup crown in an epic

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.