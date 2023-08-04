'Everyone wants a winner at Donny on a Saturday' - local trainer Jessica Macey edges closer to double figures again

Trainer Jessica Macey expressed her delight at moving a step closer to hitting double figures for the season as Thunder Star landed the 5f handicap.

Macey, who is based at Scrooby just under ten miles south of the track, saddled her ninth winner of the season and is just one off matching last year’s tally. Her career-best figure was 12 winners during her first full season as a trainer in 2021.

Macey said: "I’m very happy. Everyone wants a winner at Donny on a Saturday. We’ve had 13 seconds and the aim is obviously to get more winners each year; we just want to beat last year's target."

It was a second successive victory for Thunder Star, who won over the minimum distance at Yarmouth at the end of June. That success came on quick ground, so with conditions on the softer side this time, Macey had doubts before the race.

She said: "I was a little bit concerned because she’s such a strong traveller, but she kept it going and it has opened doors as she’s quite versatile with ground."

More glory

The Harry and Roger Charlton-trained Hydration returned to the winner's enclosure for the third time in six starts after success in the feature 6f handicap for three-year-olds.

Ridden by Kieran Shoemark, the son of Oasis Dream produced a powerful turn of foot on the inside rail to deny Minnesota Lad by three-quarters of a length.

Quickfire brace

Shortly before landing the Stewards' Cup at Goodwood, David O’Meara won the 1m2f novice stakes with 5-1 shot Iron Lion .

