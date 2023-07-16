'Everyone loves to have a runner at Galway' - Gordon Elliott hurdler a possible for Irish festival after second Perth win

Themanintheboots may have booked a ticket to the Galway festival in two weeks' time after recording back-to-back wins at this Scottish venue for Gordon Elliott.

A 12-race maiden in Ireland, the five-year-old scored at this track last month and backed that up here, staying on powerfully under Sean Bowen to land the 3m handicap hurdle from Dalileo.

Dennis Kelly snr, one of the owners in the Kelly Family Syndicate, told Racing TV: "We're absolutely delighted. He took a bit of time to get used to hurdling, but now he's on an upward curve and hopefully he keeps going.

"Gordon always said he was a nice horse and that his day would come – now he's had two days!"

On future targets, Kelly said: "There's a bit of a festival in the west of Ireland [Galway] in two weeks' time. We might ask Gordon if we can go there.

"Everyone loves to have a runner in Galway, but it will be up to what Gordon decides – he's done us right so far."

Bowen was completing a double having guided the Iain Jardine-trained Born Famous to victory in the 2m4f handicap chase. The six-year-old was making it four wins from four since joining Jardine from Ireland.

Deja vu

Malangen ended trainer Lisa Harrison's 371-day wait for a winner when landing the same 2m4f handicap hurdle that he did on this card 12 months ago.

Joe Williamson was afforded a big lead for much of the race and although the deficit was reduced by the closing Shallow River, Malangen was still eight lengths to the good at the line.

