Exciting prospect The Galahad Kid avoids drama on his way to first hurdles win

The Galahad Kid continued his upward trajectory when posting his first hurdles victory in a dramatic 2m½f maiden hurdle.

The seven-year-old cruised to a comfortable success under Paddy Brennan, but only after avoiding the antics of front-runner Mop's A Legend, who unseated Charlie Hammond when he running out and crashing through the rails after the third flight.

"Paddy said he was very lucky because he nearly got carried out in the wings and had to jump a bit of loose rail, so I'm thankful we got a bit of luck," said winning trainer Fergal O'Brien.

Hammond was quickly on his feet, while Mop's A Legend proceeded to run around the inside of the course. The flight was omitted on the final circuit to allow the rails to be fixed.

It was The Galahad Kid's third win from four starts under rules and O'Brien said: "I'm delighted with him and today suited him down to the ground.

"He had a big winter break so we'll keep going now, and I think we can step up in trip. I thought he might be a Persian War horse but there's a lot of water under the bridge between now and then, so we'll just see how it goes."

Roaring to success

Vitani became the first jumps winner for late sire Roaring Lion when bravely making all in the juvenile hurdle.

The Adam West-trained filly is out of Royal Ascot winner Kiyoshi and defied odds of 33-1 to strike by two lengths under Lee Edwards.

