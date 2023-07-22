Ding dong! Tim Easterby pulls off another Bell-Ringer success as Mr Curiosity strikes late

Tim Easterby landed a third Bell-Ringer victory in six years as Mr Curiosity denied odds-on favourite Chillingham in a thrilling finish.

Ridden by James Sullivan, the six-year-old left it late to beat his rival by a head in the historic 1m4f handicap as the pair pulled clear of the field.

It was Mr Curiosity’s first win since joining the Easterby yard from Charlie Fellowes last year and winning jockey Sullivan believes there is “more to come”.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, he said: “He did it well. He’s a big galloper and stayed on the soft ground very well. He doesn't do anything quick but he always stays. I was happy as I was following the right horse [Chillingham] and luckily he put his head down and the line did not come too soon after.”

“Hopefully, Tim can get the best out of him because there’s more to come, and he’s a big horse. He’s well-bred, he’s by Frankel, and he has all the plusses, so hopefully he can keep improving.”

Seventy not out

Shortly before landing the Super Sprint at Newbury, William Haggas recorded his 70th winner at Ripon when Unequal Love landed the 6f novice. Owned by Cheveley Park, the three-year-old filly made it two wins from three starts after beating Elusive Angel by a length and a quarter.

Promising filly

The Richard Fahey-trained Tropical Island made a striking debut when winning the opening 5f maiden stakes under Oisin Orr. Purchased for £135,000 at the Goffs UK Breeze-Ups sale in April, the two-year-old stayed on well to beat Mutasawi by a length and three-quarters.

