Dianne Sayer's hot run of form continues with success for Simple Star

Dianne Sayer’s fine run of form continued as the trainer saddled her third winner in a row when Simple Star successfully reverted to jumping in the 2m handicap hurdle.

The six-year-old failed to beat any of her 11 rivals in the Cumberland Plate on the Flat last Wednesday, but was rejuvenated on her first start over hurdles since March last year, scoring by two and three-quarter lengths under Henry Brooke.

“We were very disappointed last week at Carlisle so Doreen [Monteith, owner] said let's try him back over hurdles," Sayer told Racing TV.

Sayer enjoyed her best month since September 2022 over jumps with three winners from six runners in June, including success for Charlie Uberalles in a £40,000 contest at Cartmel on Sunday.

Of Simple Star, who won three Flat races in 2023, she added: “He was a little star for us last year on the Flat. He came back this season and ran a great race at Musselburgh and then I think it was trainer error putting him into tracks that started with a downhill and he just got too keen.

“Hopefully, he’ll be back at Musselburgh at the end of the Flat season.”

Sayer was denied a double when Cardamon Hill could only finish second to Easy Bucks in the 3m handicap chase.

Paradise romp

Planned Paradise , who has been placed in a London National, Highland National and Norfolk National, won for the first time since June 2022 when landing the feature 2m4f handicap chase.

Planned Paradise is well clear of his rivals in the feature 2m4f handicap chase Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The eight-year-old managed only sixth over course and distance when dropped from marathon trips last month, but scored emphatically here under Jack Tudor.

Planned Paradise's 13-length victory was the first leg of a double for Tudor and trainer Christian Williams, whose Captain’s Pick justified 11-4 favouritism in the first division of the 3m handicap hurdle.

