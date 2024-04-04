Desfondado delivers the money to give Simon Dow and Robert Moss extra delight
- 1st9Desfondado5/1
- 2nd7Mapogo40/1
- 3rd2Francesifav9/4
Owner Robert Moss enjoyed a welcome tonic when his Desfondado landed the money with a brave victory in the mile handicap.
Moss recently suffered a nasty incident when falling off a ladder, but is now on the mend, and he would have enjoyed watching his Simon Dow-trained four-year-old, whose name means bankrupt in Spanish, bounce back to winning ways with a length-and-a-quarter success under Hollie Doyle.
A thrilled Dow said: "I'm highly delighted. He looked like he was running in slosh last time, but he was back to looking good today.
"With Rob having all these Spanish names I'm learning the language, and he said it means bankrupt. Thankfully the horse got the money today."
Dow also hailed Moss, a longtime supporter of his Epsom stable, adding: "He fell off a ladder 12 feet up, when doing his lights or something at 10.30pm, but he's a tough fella. He does so much for our yard and Epsom, but he's also a good friend and we're lucky to have him in our lives.
"Hopefully this win will help get him back to full fitness quicker."
Desfondado's victory was the second leg of a 59-1 double for Doyle following Sattwaa's win in the mile fillies' handicap.
More Fergie time
Road To Wembley scored for owner Sir Alex Ferguson for the second time in five days with an effortless win in the 1m2f handicap.
Happy anniversary
Two years to the day from her winning debut at Redcar, Star Of Lady M narrowly landed a seventh career victory in the 5f handicap.
Published on 4 April 2024inReports
Last updated 17:44, 4 April 2024
