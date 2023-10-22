David Menuisier celebrates first Group 1 success for three years with Oisin Murphy-ridden Sunway in Criterium International

Sunway delivered David Menuisier a first Group 1 victory in three years when holding off odds-on favourite Alcantor to land the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud.

The son of Galiway is a full brother to last year's Champion Stakes hero Sealiway and surged to the front late on under Oisin Murphy to score by half a length.

Sunway was trimmed to 20-1 (from 66) for next year's 2,000 Guineas with Coral after giving his trainer a first top-level winner since Wonderful Tonight scored in the Fillies & Mares Stakes on Champions Day in 2020.

He had previously finished second in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster, a place ahead of Rosallion who won the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere on his next start.

Murphy, who was riding his sixth top-level winner in 2023, said: "He was very relaxed and he's trained really well. I was quietly confident and he was brilliant.

"I had a high opinion of him and I was glad to see him do that, they have to have the mind and he most certainly does. He has a bright future."

Sunway and Oisin Murphy return after success in the G1 Criterium International at Saint-Cloud

Asked about next season, Murphy added: "He'll stay further, he's a brother to Sealiway and his best distance was ten furlongs and I've no doubt this fella will go a furlong or two more."

It was a boost for the rider who went close to Champion Stakes glory aboard Via Sistina on Saturday, but went down by three quarters of a length to King Of Steel, ridden by Frankie Dettori on his last ride in Britain.

"I felt very bad for her owners the Hillens and young trainer George Boughey because it was a brilliant ride to pick up," the three-time champion jockey said. "She liked the conditions and the Champion Stakes has so much prestige. To not get the job done and get so close is frustrating so apologies to them and we'll keep moving forward."

Read this next . . .

'He could be a Classic horse' - Los Angeles 20-1 for 2024 Derby after Group 1 win in Criterium de Saint-Cloud

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.