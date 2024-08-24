- More
City Derby seals fabulous four-timer as part of double for husband-and-wife team Sean and Lizzie Quinlan
- 1st8City Derby4/1
- 2nd1Tommie Beau17/2
- 3rd4Hurricane Ali8/1
City Derby continued his remarkable run of form at the track when landing the feature 3m1½f handicap hurdle.
Topweight Tommie Beau, who was bidding for a hat-trick at the Cumbrian venue, made a gallant bid from the front before being collared up the home straight by the Lizzie Quinlan-trained eight-year-old, who was in receipt of 26lb from the runner-up.
The 4-1 winner was recording his fourth successive victory at Cartmel under the trainer’s husband Sean, despite competing from 1lb out of the handicap.
“It was a big step up in grade," Sean Quinlan told Racing TV. “We said to the owners, he’s won three already, so you might as well aim at a big prize, and he’s delivered.”
City Derby has accumulated just short of £25,000 prize-money in five starts since undergoing wind surgery and Quinlan added: “The wind op has been a big factor.
“With the ground being a little bit softer and no weight on his back has helped. Lizzie’s done a fantastic job. It probably should have been five, I hit the front a bit too soon the first day but four is brilliant.”
Wind surgery also played a part in the Quinlans' other winner as Restandbethankful justified 9-4 favouritism in the 2m1½f handicap chase.
The eight-year-old had finished second on his previous two starts at the track but made it third time lucky on his first run since a breathing operation, winning from the Jimmy Moffatt-trained Cuzco Du Mathan.
Moffatt gained swift compensation when Judicial Review took the following 2m5f handicap chase.
Tommie Beau's trainer Seamus Mullins also did not leave empty-handed as Miss Fedora provided Oscar Palmer with a winner from his first ride at the track in the opening division of the 2m1f handicap hurdle for conditional riders.
