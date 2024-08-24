City Derby seals fabulous four-timer as part of double for husband-and-wife team Sean and Lizzie Quinlan

City Derby continued his remarkable run of form at the track when landing the feature 3m1½f handicap hurdle.

Topweight Tommie Beau, who was bidding for a hat-trick at the Cumbrian venue, made a gallant bid from the front before being collared up the home straight by the Lizzie Quinlan-trained eight-year-old, who was in receipt of 26lb from the runner-up.

The 4-1 winner was recording his fourth successive victory at Cartmel under the trainer’s husband Sean, despite competing from 1lb out of the handicap.

“It was a big step up in grade," Sean Quinlan told Racing TV. “We said to the owners, he’s won three already, so you might as well aim at a big prize, and he’s delivered.”

City Derby has accumulated just short of £25,000 prize-money in five starts since undergoing wind surgery and Quinlan added: “The wind op has been a big factor.

“With the ground being a little bit softer and no weight on his back has helped. Lizzie’s done a fantastic job. It probably should have been five, I hit the front a bit too soon the first day but four is brilliant.”

Restandbethankful (yellow cap): completes doubles for Sean and Lizzie Quinlan Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Wind surgery also played a part in the Quinlans' other winner as Restandbethankful justified 9-4 favouritism in the 2m1½f handicap chase.

The eight-year-old had finished second on his previous two starts at the track but made it third time lucky on his first run since a breathing operation, winning from the Jimmy Moffatt-trained Cuzco Du Mathan.

Moffatt gained swift compensation when Judicial Review took the following 2m5f handicap chase.

Tommie Beau's trainer Seamus Mullins also did not leave empty-handed as Miss Fedora provided Oscar Palmer with a winner from his first ride at the track in the opening division of the 2m1f handicap hurdle for conditional riders.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.