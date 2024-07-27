- More
Christophe Soumillon's first King George was followed by scandal - but aboard Goliath he was simply super
- 1st3Goliath25/1
- 2nd8Bluestocking9/2
- 3rd7Rebel's Romance5/2
This was a King George won with an abundance of wow factor. That Goliath should deliver such a stunning tour de force came as a huge surprise. That Christophe Soumillon should match his mount's brilliance and flair was absolutely to be expected.
Soumillon is the thread that links France's two most recent winners of Britain's supreme middle-distance championship. Eighteen years ago it was the most famous of all French-based jockeys who galvanised Hurricane Run to a hard-fought triumph. This time his task was oh so much easier, yet the celebrations that followed – and indeed preceded – Goliath's 25-1 victory were as effusive as we witnessed in 2006. The big difference is this time Soumillon made sure not to cause any offence.
It was Soumillon himself who raised the difficult postscript to Hurricane Run's moment in the Ascot sun as he spoke engagingly about Goliath's extraordinary effort in the final Qipco-backed running of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.
