Reportstoday
14:45 Yarmouth

Cheveley Park filly Anna Swan dazzles on her debut to score for Sir Michael Stoute at Yarmouth

Sir Michael Stoute poses at Newmarket
Sir Michael Stoute: trainer of Thursday's runaway winner Anna SwanCredit: Alan Crowhurst
Play5 ran
14:45 YarmouthFlat Turf
Distance: 7fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Anna Swan
    fav7/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Ellaria Sand
    3/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Fouette
    4/1

Cheveley Park look to have a smart prospect on their hands after Anna Swan made easy work of her rivals for an impressive debut success under Richard Kingscote. 

The two-year-old filly, a daughter of Champion Stakes winner Almanzor out of Park Hill runner-up Vivionn, showed an impressive turn of foot to see off a smart field that included two last-time-out winners, easily justifying favouritism to win by five and a half lengths. 

Trained by Sir Michael Stoute, Anna Swan looks like a filly to watch and Kingscote was suitably pleased by her debut effort. 

"It was smooth," he told Sky Sports Racing. "We landed into cover, which was very helpful as there's a strong headwind out there. It was a nice opportunity for her getting a chuck of weight off a couple of them and she did everything nicely. 

"I've not sat on her before now, I just spoke to James [Savage], our assistant this morning. I wouldn't be pigeonholing her yet on trip, it's always difficult to know how much they'll come on for their first run, but she was pretty professional today." 

Burns delivers

Harry Burns consolidated a promising link-up with William Haggas after he claimed his second win from two rides for the Newmarket trainer on Gultari.

The 2-1 shot snatched victory from Kurimu in the closing stages to win by a head under Burns, who also secured a 25-1 victory at the track on Wednesday with the Haggas-trained Raneenn. 

