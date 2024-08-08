Cheveley Park filly Anna Swan dazzles on her debut to score for Sir Michael Stoute at Yarmouth

Cheveley Park look to have a smart prospect on their hands after Anna Swan made easy work of her rivals for an impressive debut success under Richard Kingscote.

The two-year-old filly, a daughter of Champion Stakes winner Almanzor out of Park Hill runner-up Vivionn, showed an impressive turn of foot to see off a smart field that included two last-time-out winners, easily justifying favouritism to win by five and a half lengths.

Trained by Sir Michael Stoute, Anna Swan looks like a filly to watch and Kingscote was suitably pleased by her debut effort.

"It was smooth," he told Sky Sports Racing. "We landed into cover, which was very helpful as there's a strong headwind out there. It was a nice opportunity for her getting a chuck of weight off a couple of them and she did everything nicely.

"I've not sat on her before now, I just spoke to James [Savage], our assistant this morning. I wouldn't be pigeonholing her yet on trip, it's always difficult to know how much they'll come on for their first run, but she was pretty professional today."

Burns delivers

Harry Burns consolidated a promising link-up with William Haggas after he claimed his second win from two rides for the Newmarket trainer on Gultari .

The 2-1 shot snatched victory from Kurimu in the closing stages to win by a head under Burns, who also secured a 25-1 victory at the track on Wednesday with the Haggas-trained Raneenn.

