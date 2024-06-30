Bright Picture continues his rise up the ranks with easy Prix Eugene Adam success at Saint-Cloud

Racing Post logo
16:23 Saint-Cloud
It's possible that connections of Bright Picture might have been a little disappointed to finish second in the Prix Noailles to Calandagan, a reversal of the pair's first meeting back in March.

Since then Calandagan has gone on to pulverise his opposition in the King Edward VII Stakes, a form boost which made Sunday's Prix Eugene Adam at Saint-Cloud a golden opportunity for Bright Picture to put a Group 2 win on the board. 

And so it proved, as Maxime Guyon hugged the rail in pursuit of the Wertheimers' second-string Hamalvi, and took full advantage when the gap appeared halfway up the home straight. 

At the line Bright Picture was comfortably on top, while Wootton Verni proved best of the rest a length and a half back in second. In doing so, he succeeded Horizon Dore on the Eugene Adam roll of honour. 

"He was beaten by a very good horse who won at Royal Ascot," said the Wertheimers' racing manager, Pierre-Yves Bureau. "The winner was very good but that day we didn’t have the best trip. He had a little break after that and he’s done it well today."

Like Calandagan, Bright Picture is a gelding and thus the pair could yet meet for a third time somewhere down the track this season.

"There are more races open to geldings abroad and that could certainly be an option in the future, though I expect him to run in France again next time," said Bureau. 

"He won the Francois Mathet on really terrible ground and he looked good there on a sound surface, so that makes life easy. He'll probably go to Deauville next, where the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano will be an option."

Earlier, Angeal quickened up in the style of a smart filly to make it two wins from as many starts for Christopher Head in the Prix Amber Ramba over seven furlongs. 

The trainer was in no hurry to name a future target but believes a mile will be within the daughter of Wootton Bassett's compass before her juvenile campaign is finished. 

Prix Eugene Adam (Group 2) (3yo) (Turf)7 ran
  1st
    Silk
    5Bright Picture
    fav4/5
  2nd
    Silk
    2Wootton Verni
    41/10
  3rd
    Silk
    1Wahdan
    22/1
