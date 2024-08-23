Bradsell enjoys run of the race to post career best in Nunthorpe Stakes triumph

The 2024 Nunthorpe Stakes was billed as a decisive third clash between Asfoora and Big Evs following their match-ups at Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood.

In the event, however, Big Evs was well below form from his unfavourable high draw, while Asfoora could manage just a respectable effort in fourth. The latter’s rider Oisin Murphy may regret his early decision to race in the near-side group rather than the far side, given the way the track has been riding this week, although the impression is that Asfoora was slightly below-par regardless.

Bradsell , on the other hand, had the race go more or less perfectly, getting the ideal tow into the race from the trailblazing Ponntos on the far side. Track position advantages aside, however, Bradsell’s performance represents a career-best with his new provisional Racing Post Rating being 124, a figure that is bang on the average winner’s rating over the last ten years.