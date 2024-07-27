Billy Lee at his best on board The Euphrates as he fends off all-comers in Listed Marble City Stakes at Gowran

Billy Lee produced a polished front-running ride on 6-4 favourite The Euphrates in the Listed Marble City Stakes for Aidan O'Brien, giving trainer and jockey their first stakes success together.

The Frankel colt ran with plenty of credit when fifth in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot before being beaten eight lengths into sixth in the Irish Derby behind stablemate Los Angeles.

Lee sought to dominate from the outset and set sensible fractions on the winner before sending him into a commanding lead early in the straight. Kinesiology and Bellezza emerged as dangers but The Euphrates held on to score by half a length.

It was the trainer and jockey's second success together after Lee's victory on Exactly in a Leopardstown maiden this month. The Euphrates, whose two wins have come at this track after he landed his maiden here in October, was cut to 33-1 (from 40) for the St Leger and could take in the Great Voltigeur Stakes next month at York.

O'Brien, who was at Ascot, was represented by Chris Armstrong, who said: "Billy gave him a lovely ride. He let him find his own rhythm and dictate his own terms. He ran well enough in the Irish Derby and this will be a nice confidence booster for him.

"We might have a look at putting him in the Voltigeur at York next and see if he can turn into a Leger horse. Billy said a step up in trip will be no problem and he's very uncomplicated. We'll just let him go back up now into Group company"

An Chorr looks smart

Gavin Cromwell won the opening 7f Irish EBF Auction Series Fillies Maiden courtesy of newcomer An Chorr Dubh, who looked potentially smart when defeating the 4-5 favourite Canto Della Terra.

The Coulsty filly, who cost €13,500 as a yearling, won by a length and a quarter to spring a 33-1 surprise under Robert Whearty.

Royal Ascot winner Snellen completed a double for Cromwell in the closing conditions race when justifying 13-8 favouritism under Gary Carroll.

Mayo For Sam defies curse

Mayo For Sam gave Ado McGuinness a timely boost before a big week at the Galway festival when she landed the penultimate 1m1½f handicap under Daniel King.

There was a suggestion the curse that afflicts the Mayo football team had somehow attached itself to the four-year-old when she was agonisingly denied an appropriate success at Ballinrobe last month and she finished fifth at the same track five days ago, but the drop in trip worked the oracle.

McGuinness said: "She just can't seem to win in Mayo! A mile and two is probably her trip. We couldn't get her into Galway so we came here and it's after working out great. There's a lot of fun to be had with her and she'll jump a hurdle."

