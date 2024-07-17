Billams Legacy ends long string of seconds to give Fergal O’Brien a welcome winner

It was 11th time lucky for Fergal O’Brien as Billams Legacy emphatically broke her winless record over obstacles in division one of the 2m mares’ maiden hurdle.

The nine-year-old was given a strong ride by Johnny Burke to win her first race since she landed a Wetherby bumper on her second start in November 2000.

Her 11-length success brought to an end a streak of seven second-place finishes, a run that stretched back to March 2022.

O’Brien said: “She did it very well today and it was great to see her go and do that – it was no more than she deserved.

“Seven seconds is better than having seven thirds! She’s been very consistent and you always know she’ll try her best for you at the races.

“She’s given lumps of weight away on her last three or four runs, so she was always getting beaten by horses rated in the 80s or 90s, even with Tom Broughton’s claim.”

Her runaway victory handed O’Brien a ninth winner of the campaign after a slower-than-expected start.

He said: “We had a little issue with the haylage a couple of months ago, which we sorted out, but ever since then the horses have been running well.

“Because of the weather, the racing has been very competitive, which is fine because you want it to be competitive.

“We’re second in the trainers’ championship, which I’m happy with, but we just haven’t had the same amount of winners.”

Up and running

Niall Houlihan rode his first winner of the season when partnering the Gary and Josh Moore -trained Inigo to success in the 2m novice handicap hurdle.

