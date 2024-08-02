- More
Big Evs' owners should be praised for their sportsmanship - Charlie Johnston should be praised for his honesty
- 1st9Big Evsfav13/8
- 2nd3Asfoora11/4
- 3rd4Believing7/1
At some point the Teasdales may cash in their chips. But not yet, not until the time comes when Big Evs leaves the track and heads to the breeding shed. The head so often rules the heart in Flat racing but the owners of Britain's fastest sprinter could not conceive of his competing for anyone else. That makes them as admirable as their lightning-fast colt.
Goodwood's Group 1s have been and gone, yet the Qatar-sponsored King George Stakes brought us a Group 2 every bit as absorbing as this week's top-flight features. It delivered a thrilling finish in which four of the first five home in the King Charles III Stakes filled four of the first five places. This time, however, it was Big Evs, not Asfoora, who took the honours, one feelgood story giving way to another.
Big Evs and Asfoora, separated here by just a short-head, will meet again in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes, where Believing, Live In The Dream and Kerdos will hopefully join them. Asfoora is now clear favourite to reassert her superiority, and it is easy to see the Aussie mare doing that, but one certainty is that when Big Evs crashes out of York's stalls, he will do so with Tom Marquand wearing the same red and blue silks he donned here.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inReports
Last updated
- Newcastle: 'He's done it a bit easier than it looked' - James Ferguson makes 500-mile round-trip worth it with Cyclonite
- Goodwood: Toimy Son defies widest draw to land Golden Mile under an 'absolute peach' of a ride from Oisin Murphy
- Southwell: 'It's great to get him back on track' - expensive buy Victorious Street breaks maiden after 306-day break
- Thoroughbred Stakes: 'He hasn't had the rub of the green' - John Gosden backs stable jockey Kieran Shoemark after Group 3 win
- King George Qatar Stakes: 'Amazing horse' Big Evs exacts revenge on Asfoora as pair set up Nunthorpe clash after thriller
- Day four Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £50 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Betfred
- Get a huge £50 in betting bonuses from Tote ahead of day four of Glorious Goodwood
- Day four Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet
- Glorious Goodwood best betting offers: get £245 from the leading bookmakers for day four
- Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day three: get £20 in free bets when you bet just £5
- Newcastle: 'He's done it a bit easier than it looked' - James Ferguson makes 500-mile round-trip worth it with Cyclonite
- Goodwood: Toimy Son defies widest draw to land Golden Mile under an 'absolute peach' of a ride from Oisin Murphy
- Southwell: 'It's great to get him back on track' - expensive buy Victorious Street breaks maiden after 306-day break
- Thoroughbred Stakes: 'He hasn't had the rub of the green' - John Gosden backs stable jockey Kieran Shoemark after Group 3 win
- King George Qatar Stakes: 'Amazing horse' Big Evs exacts revenge on Asfoora as pair set up Nunthorpe clash after thriller
- Day four Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £50 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Betfred
- Get a huge £50 in betting bonuses from Tote ahead of day four of Glorious Goodwood
- Day four Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet
- Glorious Goodwood best betting offers: get £245 from the leading bookmakers for day four
- Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day three: get £20 in free bets when you bet just £5