Bucko's Boy returns to winning ways as Jamie Snowden looks to build on last year's career best

Jamie Snowden is relishing the chance to improve on his memorable campaign last year after he celebrated his sixth winner of the season.

The Lambourn trainer, who registered 44 winners and collected more than £700,000 in prize-money last term, saw Bucko’s Boy regain the winning touch in the 2m3½f handicap hurdle.

You Wear It Well, Ga Law and Datsalrightgino were among those who contributed to Snowden’s success last season and he is looking forward to what this year will bring.

Snowden said: "We’ve had fewer summer horses than we would normally, but we’re ticking along nicely and we’ve been investing in some nice winter horses. Hopefully we can step forward again from last year because that was a career-best in terms of prize-money, with six big winners throughout the year, and we want to continue that."

Bucko’s Boy’s three-and-three-quarter-length victory was his first since July last summer and Snowden was quick to praise jockey Gavin Sheehan.

He added: "I thought it was an absolute peach of a ride from Gav. He’s not the easiest of horses because he jumps a bit left, so I think it was a job well done. The step up in trip and recent wind surgery helped him, so hopefully there’s more to come."

Happy Harry

Harry Cobden’s red-hot form continued as he partnered the Neil Mulholland-trained Brief Times to victory in the 3m handicap chase.

The jockey is now 8-25 in the past fortnight, operating at a 32 per cent strike-rate, and has 34 winners for the season.

McCain magic

On Cloud Nine won the 2m3½f mares’ maiden hurdle to kickstart a treble for Donald McCain. Simply Red scored in division two of the 2m½f handicap hurdle before The Big Jetaway landed the 2m1½f handicap chase.

Read these next:

'Utterly phenomenal' Highfield Princess 2-1 for the Nunthorpe after scintillating display in King George Stakes

Nostrum beaten as Epictetus and Frankie Dettori stun odds-on favourite in Thoroughbred Stakes

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more